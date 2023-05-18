Warmer temperatures
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning, it’s sunglass weather ,warm in the 70s and humid.
Another warmer and sunny day , a high near 96 with southeasterly winds.
Rain chances are expected for northern, eastern and western parts of Texas .
We are expected to be rain free today but by Friday into the weekend rain chance are expected due to a weak frontal system and the available moisture.
Tonight mild with partly cloud skies a low near 75 with 13mph southeasterly winds.
Tomorrow a summer day sunny and muggy a high in the upper 90s feeling like the Triple digits .
Have a great day.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.