Warmer temperatures

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning, it’s sunglass weather ,warm in the 70s and humid.

Another warmer and sunny day , a high near 96 with southeasterly winds.

Rain chances are expected for northern, eastern and western parts of Texas .

We are expected to be rain free today but by Friday into the weekend rain chance are expected due to a weak frontal system and the available moisture.

Tonight mild with partly cloud skies a low near 75 with 13mph southeasterly winds.

Tomorrow a summer day sunny and muggy a high in the upper 90s feeling like the Triple digits .

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.