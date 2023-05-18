Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Warmer temperatures

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning, it’s sunglass weather ,warm in the 70s and humid.

Another warmer and sunny day , a high near 96 with southeasterly winds.

Rain chances are expected for northern, eastern and western parts of Texas .

We are expected to be rain free today but by Friday into the weekend rain chance are expected due to a weak frontal system and the available moisture.

Tonight mild with partly cloud skies a low near 75 with 13mph southeasterly winds.

Tomorrow a summer day sunny and muggy a high in the upper 90s feeling like the Triple digits .

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in west Laredo
Death investigation: 15-year-old, the latest victim of drug overdose
Car accident reported on Loop 20 and International
Car accident reported on Loop 20 and International
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Rene Salas
Man accused of shooting at Laredo police found guilty
Dr. Milton Haber
Family, mayor of Laredo announce death of Dr. Milton Haber

Latest News

Warmer temperatures
Warmer temperatures
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Sunnier and Hotter
Sunny and humid
A taste of summer
A taste of summer
A taste of summer