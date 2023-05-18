Woman detained following alleged assault in central Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A domestic disturbance in central Laredo results in at least one person being taken in handcuffs.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at an apartment located at McDonnell Ave. and Locust St.

Several Laredo Police officers and an ambulance were called to the scene.

According to an officer at the scene, a woman was detained for allegedly assaulting her significant other.

No word on the identity of the individuals involved at the moment.

