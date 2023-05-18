Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Woman detained following alleged assault in central Laredo

Woman detained following alleged assault in central Laredo
Woman detained following alleged assault in central Laredo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A domestic disturbance in central Laredo results in at least one person being taken in handcuffs.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at an apartment located at McDonnell Ave. and Locust St.

Several Laredo Police officers and an ambulance were called to the scene.

According to an officer at the scene, a woman was detained for allegedly assaulting her significant other.

No word on the identity of the individuals involved at the moment.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in west Laredo
Death investigation: 15-year-old, the latest victim of drug overdose
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Car accident reported on Loop 20 and International
Car accident reported on Loop 20 and International
Dr. Milton Haber
Family, mayor of Laredo announce death of Dr. Milton Haber
Rene Salas
Man accused of shooting at Laredo police found guilty

Latest News

File photo: Sisters of Mercy Splash pad
Laredo Parks Dept. to open pool and splash pads on the weekends
Randy White
NFL Hall of Famer takes part in Salvation Army fundraiser in Laredo
NFL Hall of Famer takes part in Salvation Army fundraiser in Laredo
NFL Hall of Famer takes part in Salvation Army fundraiser in Laredo
Mike Torres
Laredo Police searching for man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon