Biciclovia to take place this weekend

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The month of May is known as National Bike Month and the City of Laredo is inviting the community to pedal their way to downtown for a fun-filled event.

The city is hosting an event called Biciclovia that is meant to encourage families to enjoy the great outdoors by bringing their bicycles or tricycles for the little ones.

Officials will even have bicycles available for those who take part in the event.

There will also be plenty of food, activities, and vendors available as well.

It’s all happening this Saturday, May 20 at Tres Laredo’s Park at 8 a.m.

