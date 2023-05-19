Century City Bridge reopens to the traveling public

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A project in the Century City area that has been years in the making is seeing some traction.

After a year of construction and multiple delays, the Century City Bridge is now accessible, allowing drivers and emergency crews to traverse between the two sides of the neighborhood.

District One Councilmember Gilbert Gonzalez expressed his satisfaction with the bridge’s opening, highlighting the positive impact it will have on the neighborhood.

Drivers were eager to test out the new connecting road for the first time.

“I would come by every other week just to see how it’s going and I’m ‘is it almost done?’ well, thank god, it’s finally opened”, said Leticia Renteria.

Councilmember Gonzalez also provided an update on the project’s next steps, stating that crews will now focus on improving the drainage system throughout the summer.

The project is estimated to be completed by the end of the summer, with the drainage system designed to last for a century, according to Gonzalez.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.