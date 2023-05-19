Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Century City Bridge reopens to the traveling public

Century City Bridge reopens to the traveling public
Century City Bridge reopens to the traveling public(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A project in the Century City area that has been years in the making is seeing some traction.

After a year of construction and multiple delays, the Century City Bridge is now accessible, allowing drivers and emergency crews to traverse between the two sides of the neighborhood.

District One Councilmember Gilbert Gonzalez expressed his satisfaction with the bridge’s opening, highlighting the positive impact it will have on the neighborhood.

Drivers were eager to test out the new connecting road for the first time.

“I would come by every other week just to see how it’s going and I’m ‘is it almost done?’ well, thank god, it’s finally opened”, said Leticia Renteria.

Councilmember Gonzalez also provided an update on the project’s next steps, stating that crews will now focus on improving the drainage system throughout the summer.

The project is estimated to be completed by the end of the summer, with the drainage system designed to last for a century, according to Gonzalez.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nuevo Laredo mayor announces shelter in place after reports of gunfire
Woman detained following alleged assault in central Laredo
Woman detained following alleged assault in central Laredo
Mike Torres
Laredo Police searching for man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Ricardo Rodriguez
UISD parents and taxpayers urge board member to step down amid assault allegation
Dr. Milton Haber
Family, mayor of Laredo announce death of Dr. Milton Haber

Latest News

Gateway City Pride Association reacts to bill that bans treatments for transgender youth
Gateway City Pride Association reacts to bill that bans treatments for transgender youth
Laredo Mayor reflects on binational efforts of hosting covid-19 clinics
Nuevo Laredo Mayor Carmen Lilia Canturosas and Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo Mayor reflects on binational efforts of hosting covid-19 clinics
Water line break prompts closures on Mann Road