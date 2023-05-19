Foodie Friday: Ceviche

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Seafood Ceviche

· ½ lb. tilapia, small diced

· ½ lb. shrimp, small diced

· 4 fl. oz lime juice, fresh

· 4 oz red onion, finely diced

· 2 oz cilantro, chopped

· 6 oz roma tomatoes, finely diced

· 1 jalapeño, finely diced

· 4 oz cucumber, seeded and diced

· Salt and pepper to taste

1. In bowl, combine the tilapia and shrimp. Add the lime juice and let it cook for at least 10 minutes or up to 1 hour.

2. In a large mixing bowl combine the red onion, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeño and cucumber.

3. Add the seafood mixture to the “pico de gallo” mixture and mix thoroughly.

4. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

5. Serve and enjoy!

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.