Gateway City Pride Association reacts to bill that bans treatments for transgender youth

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An organization that represents the LGBTQ community spoke to KGNS about the senate bill that is causing several concerns among a group in the Gateway City.

The Gateway City Pride Association has grown since it was first founded three years ago at the height of the pandemic.

The group started with a handful of members and has grown to dozens who are very vocal about the latest bills targeting the LGBTQ community and are very upset about this new bill.

Members of the organization say it could have a devastating impact.

For Mark Nix, he said Senate Bill 14 will be a huge set back for the LGBTQ Plus community.

Nix is the secretary of the organization and said that if the bill is signed into law, it could be troublesome for the health of transgender kids.

Nix fears this would force others to seek alternative measures for transitioning even going abroad to perform these procedures illegally, which could be fatal if not performed correctly.

“There’s definitely a danger of going to backdoor alleys and getting whatever kind of medication you can get your hands on, but what if it’s not? What if it’s expired? What if it’s this, what if it’s not from a health care facility that you shouldn’t be taking, but there might be a spike in that, especially in here in Texas,” said Nix.

According to the Williams Institute, a UCLA research group, Texas has more than 29,000 people under the age, who identify as transgender.

Nix said the organization has helped thousands of people in the Gateway City and have even thought about traveling as a group from Laredo to the governor’s door to demand equal rights for the LGBTQ Plus Community.

Coming up in our later newscasts, we’ll hear more from the local organization on this matter.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.