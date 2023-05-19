LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning, heavy rainfall last night some areas got up to an inch of rain.

Last night storm devloped in Mexico and moved across South Texas, the NWS rain gauge at the station recorded 1.46″.

Warm morning around 10AM temps are expected to be in the 80s and humid .

This afternoon hot and sunny a high of 97 feeling like 101.

Stay hydrated , drink plenty of water , take breaks under an area with shade, and don’t forget about your pet, it’s gonna be hot.

Increasing clouds in the evening , warm a low of 76 with 14MPH SE winds.

A frontal system will shift winds to ENE and bring chances of showers and thunderstorms this weekend by Sunday chances should decrease.

Some of these showers could produce heavy rainfall at times.

Have a great weekend.

