Laredo city leaders weigh in on Laredo Police Department investigation report

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo city leaders are speaking out following the ‘KGNS On Your Side’ special report that aired Thursday night which exclusively revealed the results of a months-long investigation into the Laredo Police Department conducted by Acting Police Chief Steve Landin.

In the eight-page report, Chief Landin highlighted multiple findings including the discovery that officers who are well-connected to elected officials are getting promoted to positions that aren’t available and addressing allegations of the department hiring certain people as political favors.

District Three Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa said she is pleased with the thoroughness of the chief’s investigation and believes he’s setting the department on the right path.

“In order for it to remain objective you have to disallow the relationships to guide that type of decision making, you have to make sure there’s no nepotism, there’s no favoritism in hiring practices or in promotion practices,” said Cigarroa. “The fact that Chief Landin was able to identify that, and he’s working to tighten that up, that should give confidence to everyone in our city.”

Cigarroa said the next step is to find a permanent police chief who will continue to build public trust in the department.

