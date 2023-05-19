Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Health Dept. raises awareness on borderline personality disorder

By Christian Del Rio
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - According to the National Institute of Mental Health, borderline personality disorder or B.P.D. is a mental illness that impacts a person’s ability to regulate their emotions.

As we continue observing mental health awareness month, the City of Laredo is drawing attention to the services available for those with BPD.

Erika Lopez, who is in charge of the City of Laredo’s Assisted Outpatient Treatment Program.

She said the best treatment for those with BPD is to seek professional help.

“The City of Laredo Health Department fortunately offers a lot of services to help individuals with mental health issues including borderline personality disorder,” said Lopez. “We do offer counseling at our City of Laredo Health Department on the 2600 block of Cedar, so that is the service that we offer for borderline personality disorder, and it is one of the recommended treatments which is counseling.”

Lopez said other mental illnesses, such as post-traumatic stress disorder can occur alongside BPD.

If you would like to learn more about this mental health service, you can call 956-794-3000.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nuevo Laredo mayor announces shelter in place after reports of gunfire
Woman detained following alleged assault in central Laredo
Woman detained following alleged assault in central Laredo
Mike Torres
Laredo Police searching for man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Ricardo Rodriguez
UISD parents and taxpayers urge board member to step down amid assault allegation
Dr. Milton Haber
Family, mayor of Laredo announce death of Dr. Milton Haber

Latest News

Laredo Health Dept. raises awareness on borderline personality disorder
Laredo city leaders weigh in on Laredo Police Department investigation report
Laredo Police Department to hold 5K Run and walk this Saturday
Laredo Police Department to hold 5K Run and walk this Saturday
Century City Bridge reopens to the traveling public