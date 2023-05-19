Laredo Health Dept. raises awareness on borderline personality disorder

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - According to the National Institute of Mental Health, borderline personality disorder or B.P.D. is a mental illness that impacts a person’s ability to regulate their emotions.

As we continue observing mental health awareness month, the City of Laredo is drawing attention to the services available for those with BPD.

Erika Lopez, who is in charge of the City of Laredo’s Assisted Outpatient Treatment Program.

She said the best treatment for those with BPD is to seek professional help.

“The City of Laredo Health Department fortunately offers a lot of services to help individuals with mental health issues including borderline personality disorder,” said Lopez. “We do offer counseling at our City of Laredo Health Department on the 2600 block of Cedar, so that is the service that we offer for borderline personality disorder, and it is one of the recommended treatments which is counseling.”

Lopez said other mental illnesses, such as post-traumatic stress disorder can occur alongside BPD.

If you would like to learn more about this mental health service, you can call 956-794-3000.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.