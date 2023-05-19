Laredo Mayor reflects on binational efforts of hosting covid-19 clinics

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s been more than three years since the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic.

During that time, health officials from both sides of the border came together to hold Covid testing and vaccine drives for the public.

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino, who was the health authority during that time said these efforts helped save the lives of many.

On Monday, Nuevo Laredo Mayor Carmen Lilia Canturosas was given the key to the city for her collaboration with Laredo Health Officials to host the clinics and vaccine drives.

Before taking office, Dr. Trevino spearheaded several of these clinics and believes thousands of people were helped.

“I think we were able to have a great success, vaccinating over 300,000 people,” said Dr. Trevino. “Avoiding death and a lot of illnesses and with the Mayor of Nuevo Laredo Carmen Lilia Canturosas, we were able to accomplish by doing the buses vaccination at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge, vaccinations at the Colombia Bridge and the outlets.”

Last week, the public health emergency declaration expired, so free vaccines are no longer available in the U.S.

According to the state health department, over 1,000 Webb County residents died due to the virus.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.