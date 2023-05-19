Shop Local
Laredo Police Department to hold 5K Run and walk this Saturday(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is inviting the community to get active this Saturday for a good cause.

As National Police Week comes to a close, the Laredo Police Department is asking Laredoans to lace up their best running shoes for a 5K run and walk.

The event is taking place Saturday at 8 a.m. at North Central Park.

Packet pickup will be available from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 a.m., just before the race starts which is at 8 a.m.

Make sure you arrive early to allow enough time to get your packet and warm up before the race.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

