Laredo Police Department to hold 5K Run and walk this Saturday

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is inviting the community to get active this Saturday for a good cause.

As National Police Week comes to a close, the Laredo Police Department is asking Laredoans to lace up their best running shoes for a 5K run and walk.

The event is taking place Saturday at 8 a.m. at North Central Park.

Packet pickup will be available from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 a.m., just before the race starts which is at 8 a.m.

Make sure you arrive early to allow enough time to get your packet and warm up before the race.

