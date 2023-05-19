Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland

A Maryland parent expressed his concern about a man carrying an AR-15 rifle at a school bus stop. (WBAL)
By WBAL staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVERN, Md. (WBAL) – Parents in Maryland were concerned by seeing a man with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at a school bus stop.

One parent recorded video Wednesday of the man holding the rifle at his 6-year-old daughter’s stop. J’den McAdory, the man holding the gun, was seen there again Thursday.

“They’re trained to hide if this thing (a gun) enters their school, and it’s right there,” said Michael Haley, another parent. “How can they not be a little nervous about that? How can that not give them anxiety?”

The man standing by a Maryland school bus stop with an AR-15 rifle said he is protesting a new state law. (WBAL)

McAdory says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting the recent gun control measures Gov. Wes Moore signed into law.

“Guns can be safe if they’re controlled by the right person,” McAdory said. “I really wasn’t coming out here for the kids. I was coming out here to show people that this is legal.”

One part of the new law, which goes into effect Oct. 1, prohibits carrying a gun in areas “for children or vulnerable adults,” like a school or health care facility.

Anne Arundel County police say he is permitted to carry a gun under Maryland law, but officers “are in the area to help ease growing concerns between students and parents.”

The man said he carried a gun at a school bus stop to protest a new law that prohibits carrying a gun near children in Maryland. (WBAL)

Copyright 2023 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman detained following alleged assault in central Laredo
Woman detained following alleged assault in central Laredo
Nuevo Laredo mayor announces shelter in place after reports of gunfire
Mike Torres
Laredo Police searching for man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Dr. Milton Haber
Family, mayor of Laredo announce death of Dr. Milton Haber
Ricardo Rodriguez
UISD parents and taxpayers urge board member to step down amid assault allegation

Latest News

Authorities responded to the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd. on Thursday night.
Man fatally shot engine factory coworker in feud over woman, police say
FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on June 9, 2021,...
Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles after severe burns, lacerations reported
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Officer accused of leaking information to Proud Boys leader charged with obstruction
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall, May 8, 2023, in Manchester, N.H....
Sen. Tim Scott makes it official: He’s a Republican candidate for president
Rai’nell Peterson was celebrating with friends before the graduation and someone at the party...
Teen missed graduation after being shot, receives high school diploma in hospital bed