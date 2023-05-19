Shop Local
Water line break prompts closures on Mann Road

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Water main break is causing closures near a very busy intersection.

Crews have been working since 5 a.m. Friday on the break near Mann Road and Northgate, right next to the Good Will Donation Station.

As a result, crews have closed off Mann Road between Northgate and South Auto Road.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and take an alternative route to get to their destination.

No word on when the construction project will be completed.

