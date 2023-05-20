Driver crashes into trees and utility pole in Central Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Fire and AEP officials are at the scene of an accident in central Laredo.

The accident was reported at around 7 p.m. at the 2000 block of Springfield Avenue.

According to a family member, the driver accidentally crashed into the home and damaged a light-pole in the process.

The family says, the driver and the passengers refused medical attention.

AEP crews are at the scene fixing some of the damages caused in the accident.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area while they repair the damages.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.