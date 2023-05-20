Shop Local
Driver crashes into trees and utility pole in Central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Fire and AEP officials are at the scene of an accident in central Laredo.

The accident was reported at around 7 p.m. at the 2000 block of Springfield Avenue.

According to a family member, the driver accidentally crashed into the home and damaged a light-pole in the process.

The family says, the driver and the passengers refused medical attention.

AEP crews are at the scene fixing some of the damages caused in the accident.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area while they repair the damages.

