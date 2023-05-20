Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Giant Louise Bourgeois spider sculpture sells for record $32.8 million at auction

A giant spider sculpture sold for nearly $33 million.
A giant spider sculpture sold for nearly $33 million.(Edouard Fraipont/Sotheby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An ultra-creepy sculpture commanded a blood-sucking price at auction Thursday.

A buyer paid $32.8 million for a 10-foot tall bronze spider.

Crafted by Louise Bourgeois in 1996 and titled, “Spider,” the sculpture is part of a series.

The French-American artist made many of them which can be seen at some of the world’s most prominent art museums.

She did not sculpt spiders until she was in her 80s.

Bourgeois died in 2010 at 98 years old.

The price got pretty close to the record for a work by a female artist, but that still belongs to Georgia O’Keefe’s painting “Jimson Weed,” which Walmart heiress Alice Walton’s museum bought for more than $44 million in 2014.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.
Police: Woman drugs man she met at club, steals $600K of jewelry from him
Ricardo Rodriguez
UISD parents and taxpayers urge board member to step down amid assault allegation
Driver crashes into trees and utility pole in Central Laredo
Driver crashes into trees and utility pole in Central Laredo
Laredo Police Department investigation report
‘KGNS On Your Side’ obtains Laredo Police Department investigation report
Nuevo Laredo mayor announces shelter in place after reports of gunfire

Latest News

Elmo Desilva, a DeKalb County school custodian, accepted his high school diploma.
‘I am very proud’: School custodian goes back to school at 45 to earn diploma
Hank Green revealed that he has cancer.
YouTuber Hank Green shares cancer diagnosis
Alexandra Fountaine, a medical student at Ohio University, poses for a picture in front of the...
More states are requiring patients to give consent for medical students performing pelvic exams
Frank Spatara
Police: Ohio man charged for shooting at another car while driving drunk