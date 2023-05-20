Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Utah police: Man admits to killing wife, visiting in-laws

FILE - A Utah man killed his wife and her parents and then called police Friday to report and...
FILE - A Utah man killed his wife and her parents and then called police Friday to report and admit to the crime, authorities said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAYTON, Utah. (AP) — A Utah man killed his wife and her parents and then called police Friday to report and admit to the crime, authorities said.

Jeremy Bailey, 34, surrendered without incident at the family home in Layton, just north of Salt Lake City, police said.

The bodies of Bailey’s wife, Anastasia Stevens, 36; Becky Stevens, 61; and Donald Stevens, 73; were found inside the house.

Becky Stevens was Anastasia Stevens’ stepmother and Donald Stevens was her father. Becky and Donald Stevens lived in Nevada and were visiting Bailey and Anastasia Stevens, who were living at the home where the bodies were found, police said in a statement.

Motive and cause of death were still being investigated. Three of the family’s dogs also were killed.

Bailey couldn’t be reached for comment and had no attorney listed to comment on his behalf.

Layton is a city of about 82,000 people 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nuevo Laredo mayor announces shelter in place after reports of gunfire
Woman detained following alleged assault in central Laredo
Woman detained following alleged assault in central Laredo
Ricardo Rodriguez
UISD parents and taxpayers urge board member to step down amid assault allegation
Mike Torres
Laredo Police searching for man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Dr. Milton Haber
Family, mayor of Laredo announce death of Dr. Milton Haber

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
Debt limit talks start, stop as Republicans, White House face ‘serious differences’
Authorities responded to the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd. on Thursday night.
Man fatally shot engine factory coworker in feud over woman, police say
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
MINES RD TRAFFIC
World Trade Bridge Traffic