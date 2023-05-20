World Trade Bridge Traffic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Trailers heading to the World Trade Bridge create a traffic jam in the Mines Rd. area, Friday night.

Lines and lines of trailers have been waiting to cross into Mexico since 6 p.m.

State and local officials have not addressed the cause of the gridlock.

Recently, the Texas Department of Transportation announced the continuation of a traffic study in the Mines area, that closed off the on-ramp to I-69W.

No word on how long traffic will remain on the stretch of roadway.

Drivers are highly encouraged to seek alternative routes.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.