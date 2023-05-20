World Trade Bridge Traffic

Shop Local
By Brenda Camacho
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Trailers heading to the World Trade Bridge create a traffic jam in the Mines Rd. area, Friday night.

Lines and lines of trailers have been waiting to cross into Mexico since 6 p.m.

State and local officials have not addressed the cause of the gridlock.

Recently, the Texas Department of Transportation announced the continuation of a traffic study in the Mines area, that closed off the on-ramp to I-69W.

No word on how long traffic will remain on the stretch of roadway.

Drivers are highly encouraged to seek alternative routes.

