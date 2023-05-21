Shop Local
Alleged Las Piasas gang member found in group of undocumented immigrants

Captured by Border Patrol
Found in a group of undocumented immigrants.
Found in a group of undocumented immigrants.(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Paisas gang member is arrested in Laredo.

47-year-old Luis Armando Barbosa-Campos was found on May 15th in a group of five undocumented people. When Border Patrol processed the group, they found Barbosa-Campos belonged to the criminal group Los Paisas and has an extensive criminal history. Some of the charges include robbery, assault, probation violation, resisting arrest and illegal re-entry.

Barbosa-Campos will remain in border patrol custody pending prosecution for felony re-entry into the country.

