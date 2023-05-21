Shop Local
Laredo Police reports city’s fourth homicide of 2023

A man was found dead Saturday night at the intersection of Monterrey and Guerrero.
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man was found dead Saturday night at the intersection of Monterrey and Guerrero.

Laredo Police reports they received a call around 10 p.m. of a man down at the intersection.

Laredo Fire Department says they found a 29-year-old man dead on the scene. The Police Department reports the victim as a 16-year-old man.

Police have confirmed this is a murder case. An autopsy is pending to confirm the type of injuries the victim received.

The victim has not been identified and no arrests have been made.

Laredo Police continues the investigation.

This is the fourth homicide, and the fifth victim of 2023.

