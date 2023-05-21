Shop Local
A Sunnier Hotter Week

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The deep layer of moist air will move east of south Texas after today. Warmer drier air will expand above south Texas from Mexico, bringing sunnier skies and temperatures more typical of late May. The lower atmosphere will be moist enough for small cumulus clouds to form. The cap of warm air arriving aloft should prevent the cumulus from growing tall where we could have a shower form.

