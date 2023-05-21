Swimming lessons starting soon at City of Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With summer vacations right around the corner the City of Laredo is soon to open its pools and start swimming lessons.

Sessions cost $30 per person and are open to children up to adults.

The class schedules go as follow: Session 1 June 6 -June 16, Session 2 June 20-June 30, Session 3 July 11 -July 21 and Session 4 July 25-August 4.

Registration is now open for Sessions 1 and 2 from May 15 to May 26.

As for Sessions 3 and 4, registration will be held from June 26 to July 7.

You can register by calling the number 956-794-1765 or visiting the Inner City Pool at 202 W. Plum St. open from 8:00 am to 5:00 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.