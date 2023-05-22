Shop Local
2 missing boys found dead in separate rivers, police say

Two boys reported missing last week were found dead in two separate Manhattan rivers.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) – Two boys in New York reported missing last week were found dead in two separate rivers, according to police.

The 11-year-old and 13-year-old boys were both seen together in Harlem between May 13 and May 13.

Authorities said both of the boys were believed to be friends. Police said they connected the two missing cases to one another.

The boys’ bodies were found over two miles apart from one another.

The New York Police Department said the investigations into their deaths remain ongoing.

The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for each of the boys, according to a NYPD spokesperson.

