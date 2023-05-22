Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Accident reported in north Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle collision is reported in north Laredo.

The Laredo Police Department reported the crash on Monday morning at around 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of McPherson and San Isidro Parkway.

Both of the northbound lanes of McPherson are closed to the traveling public.

No word on any injuries at the moment, but drivers are being advised to proceed with caution.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead Saturday night at the intersection of Monterrey and Guerrero.
Laredo Police reports city’s fourth homicide of 2023
Swim sessions cost $30 per person and are open to children up to adults.
Swimming lessons starting soon at City of Laredo
Found in a group of undocumented immigrants.
Alleged Las Piasas gang member found in group of undocumented immigrants
Driver crashes into trees and utility pole in Central Laredo
Driver crashes into trees and utility pole in Central Laredo
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Laredo Film Society to hold viewing party of bilingual musical
Laredo Film Society to hold viewing party of bilingual musical
Laredo Police investigating city’s latest homicide
Laredo Police investigating city’s latest homicide
A man was found dead Saturday night at the intersection of Monterrey and Guerrero.
Laredo Police reports city’s fourth homicide of 2023
7 Day Forecast 052123
A Sunnier Hotter Week