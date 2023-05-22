Free Family Fun Nights return to the Imaginarium of South Texas

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo’s one and only children’s museum is inviting the community to visit its facility at no cost.

Starting this Wednesday and every second Wednesday of the month, the Imaginarium of South Texas will hold its free family fun nights for the public from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

During these events, adults and children will get a chance to tour the facility and see all of the different exhibits and activities the center has to offer.

Nora Morillo the executive director of the Imaganarium says while the center has plenty of fun activities, there’s also a lot of learning that takes place.

“We are a STEAM-based organization which is science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. We work very closely with the local school districts and the other private schools to be able to provide science and math activities to students. We always look at ourselves as an extension of the classroom, and so because of that, we always look at what are the students struggling with, and how can we help?”

Along with the Family Fun nights, the Imaginarium also has plenty of summer camp programs where parents can start registering their children.

The Imaganarium is located at Mall Del Norte right next to Dillards.

For more information on the programs they provide, you can call (956) 728-0404.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.