Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Free Family Fun Nights return to the Imaginarium of South Texas

Free Family Fun Nights return to the Imaginarium of South Texas
Free Family Fun Nights return to the Imaginarium of South Texas(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo’s one and only children’s museum is inviting the community to visit its facility at no cost.

Starting this Wednesday and every second Wednesday of the month, the Imaginarium of South Texas will hold its free family fun nights for the public from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

During these events, adults and children will get a chance to tour the facility and see all of the different exhibits and activities the center has to offer.

Nora Morillo the executive director of the Imaganarium says while the center has plenty of fun activities, there’s also a lot of learning that takes place.

“We are a STEAM-based organization which is science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. We work very closely with the local school districts and the other private schools to be able to provide science and math activities to students. We always look at ourselves as an extension of the classroom, and so because of that, we always look at what are the students struggling with, and how can we help?”

Along with the Family Fun nights, the Imaginarium also has plenty of summer camp programs where parents can start registering their children.

The Imaganarium is located at Mall Del Norte right next to Dillards.

For more information on the programs they provide, you can call (956) 728-0404.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead Saturday night at the intersection of Monterrey and Guerrero.
Laredo Police reports city’s fourth homicide of 2023
Accident reported in north Laredo
Accident reported in north Laredo
Laredo Police investigating city’s latest homicide
Laredo Police investigating city’s latest homicide
Swim sessions cost $30 per person and are open to children up to adults.
Swimming lessons starting soon at City of Laredo
Found in a group of undocumented immigrants.
Alleged Las Piasas gang member found in group of undocumented immigrants

Latest News

Vehicle thefts down in Laredo, according to LPD Auto Theft Task Force
Vehicle thefts down in Laredo, according to LPD Auto Theft Task Force
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to hold free small business workshop
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to hold free small business workshop
Two Laredoans arrested in Kinney County
Two Laredoans arrested in Kinny County on smuggling charges
Day of the Dead Altar honors Uvalde victims
Uvalde officials hold press conference ahead of mass shooting anniversary