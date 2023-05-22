Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to hold free small business workshop

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to hold free small business workshop
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to hold free small business workshop(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are a small business owner and you are looking to expand by offering your goods and services to government entities, here’s your chance to learn how the process works.

On Wednesday, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will hold a free small business training workshop to learn how to do just that.

Representatives from the City of Laredo, Webb County, and school districts will be there to talk about the process, the rules and how to market to their buyers.

It will be held on Wednesday, May 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Falcon Bank third floor training room located at 7118 McPherson.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead Saturday night at the intersection of Monterrey and Guerrero.
Laredo Police reports city’s fourth homicide of 2023
Accident reported in north Laredo
Accident reported in north Laredo
Laredo Police investigating city’s latest homicide
Laredo Police investigating city’s latest homicide
Swim sessions cost $30 per person and are open to children up to adults.
Swimming lessons starting soon at City of Laredo
Found in a group of undocumented immigrants.
Alleged Las Piasas gang member found in group of undocumented immigrants

Latest News

Free Family Fun Nights return to the Imaginarium of South Texas
Free Family Fun Nights return to the Imaginarium of South Texas
Vehicle thefts down in Laredo, according to LPD Auto Theft Task Force
Vehicle thefts down in Laredo, according to LPD Auto Theft Task Force
Two Laredoans arrested in Kinney County
Two Laredoans arrested in Kinny County on smuggling charges
Day of the Dead Altar honors Uvalde victims
Uvalde officials hold press conference ahead of mass shooting anniversary