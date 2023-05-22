Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to hold free small business workshop

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are a small business owner and you are looking to expand by offering your goods and services to government entities, here’s your chance to learn how the process works.

On Wednesday, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will hold a free small business training workshop to learn how to do just that.

Representatives from the City of Laredo, Webb County, and school districts will be there to talk about the process, the rules and how to market to their buyers.

It will be held on Wednesday, May 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Falcon Bank third floor training room located at 7118 McPherson.

The event is free and open to the public.

