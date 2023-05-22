Shop Local
Laredo activists request for transparency from Border Patrol on new road project

Laredo city council delays decision on road project along the river
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City Council gave the greenlight to work with Border Patrol to create new roadways along the riverbank.

During the last City Council meeting, one of the items was to strike a deal with the federal agency to build, maintain and repair roadways along the Rio Grande.

The roadways will be created on miles of property that belong to the City of Laredo.

While officials like Congressman Henry Cuellar voiced their support to the project.

Others were concerned about the environmental effects it can have on our riverbanks.

Local activist Sheila Serna said the community deserves transparency from this new agreement.

“They should make their plans public, right? Border patrol should make their plans public. We don’t even know what’s in this agreement. I think our community deserves to know what exactly they’re trying to do and not just try to sneak in and potentially have the access to build a wall,” said Serna.

Ultimately, the council voted to continue negotiations with Border Patrol.

The agency said the project would take 17 miles of roads along the river in the Laredo Sector.

For more headlines. click here.

