Laredo Film Society to hold viewing party of bilingual musical

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Film Society is inviting the community to witness a special bilingual musical concert.

Ryan Duncan-Ayala has been working on the musical “AZUL” in New York City for the past seven years.

AZUL is about artistry and the immigrant experience that follows a mother and a daughter and their struggles of living in the big city.

AZUL weaves together these two distinct worlds to explore how memory and imagination shape immigrant stories

The show will be livestreamed, and the Laredo Film Society is hosting a live watch party.

The viewing party will take place on Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. at the film society headquarters at 510 San Agustin Avenue.

For more information on tickets click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.