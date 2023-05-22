Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Film Society to hold viewing party of bilingual musical

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Film Society is inviting the community to witness a special bilingual musical concert.

Ryan Duncan-Ayala has been working on the musical “AZUL” in New York City for the past seven years.

AZUL is about artistry and the immigrant experience that follows a mother and a daughter and their struggles of living in the big city.

AZUL weaves together these two distinct worlds to explore how memory and imagination shape immigrant stories

The show will be livestreamed, and the Laredo Film Society is hosting a live watch party.

The viewing party will take place on Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. at the film society headquarters at 510 San Agustin Avenue.

For more information on tickets click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead Saturday night at the intersection of Monterrey and Guerrero.
Laredo Police reports city’s fourth homicide of 2023
Swim sessions cost $30 per person and are open to children up to adults.
Swimming lessons starting soon at City of Laredo
Found in a group of undocumented immigrants.
Alleged Las Piasas gang member found in group of undocumented immigrants
Driver crashes into trees and utility pole in Central Laredo
Driver crashes into trees and utility pole in Central Laredo
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Laredo Police investigating city’s latest homicide
Accident reported in north Laredo
Accident reported in north Laredo
Laredo Film Society to hold viewing party of bilingual musical
Laredo Police investigating city’s latest homicide
Laredo Police investigating city’s latest homicide