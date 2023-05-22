Laredo Police continue to see an increase in overdose related deaths

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department reported another drug overdose related death inching just a bit closer to last years total number.

KGNS has learned that police are reporting the 33 death of the year.

These are numbers reported by the Laredo Police Department.

No word yet on the total number from Webb County.

Last year, police reported 40 deaths due to an overdose.

