Laredo Police investigating city’s latest homicide

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is investigating what they are calling, the city’s fourth homicide that was reported in central Laredo over the weekend.

Authorities received a call at around 10 p.m. Saturday about a man that was found unresponsive at the intersection of Monterrey Ave. and Guerrero St.

Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a man in his 20s dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as Rigoberto Santana, age 26.

Police have confirmed this is the latest homicide case for Laredo.

An autopsy is pending to confirm the exact cause of death.

At this time no arrests have been made the investigation remains ongoing.

