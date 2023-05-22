State of Texas requests to purchase Webb County, UISD property for potential barrier

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - During Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, a request to purchase property from Webb County and UISD for a potential barrier or border wall was up for discussion.

According to the item, the State of Texas is looking to buy 250 feet along the river in the Rio Bravo annex subdivision over $42,000.

The land is owned by Webb County and UISD.

Plus, the district is acting as the trustee for the land.

This would be to facilitate the construction of a Texas barrier infrastructure system.

In the 100-page offer letter, it states that Governor Greg Abbott sent a directive to the Texas Facilities Commission for the construction of a barrier.

Commissioners tabled the item asking for more clarification on it before they decide to take action.

