Students graduate from UISD’s Cherish Center

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A total of 25 students at the United Independent School District’s Cherish Center graduated Monday morning.

Family and friends were on hand for the ceremony held at the student activity center.

Collette Mireles said her nephew Elian Benitez graduated on Monday.

Mireles said she is grateful for all the opportunities posed by the Cherish Center over the course of his four years there.

“He’s participated in the job opportunities at the school, which he’s worked at Wal-Mart, at Big Lots. And it’s helped him be independent, as much as he can. They have taught him culinary arts, hospitality, and also activities of daily living,” said Mireles.

Congratulations to all of the graduates!

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.