Sunnier Hotter Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The eastern edge of warm dry desert air has arrived above our shallow layer of humid gulf air. We may see some low cloud each morning, and sunshine with cumulus clouds in our skies each afternoon this week. Temperatures will be close to average for late May, perhaps just a little lower than the average. The warm desert air aloft will act as a lid on rising air, and will prevent the cumulus clouds from growing tall.

