Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Sunnier Hotter Week

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The eastern edge of warm dry desert air has arrived above our shallow layer of humid gulf air. We may see some low cloud each morning, and sunshine with cumulus clouds in our skies each afternoon this week. Temperatures will be close to average for late May, perhaps just a little lower than the average. The warm desert air aloft will act as a lid on rising air, and will prevent the cumulus clouds from growing tall.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead Saturday night at the intersection of Monterrey and Guerrero.
Laredo Police reports city’s fourth homicide of 2023
Accident reported in north Laredo
Accident reported in north Laredo
Laredo Police investigating city’s latest homicide
Laredo Police investigating city’s latest homicide
Swim sessions cost $30 per person and are open to children up to adults.
Swimming lessons starting soon at City of Laredo
Found in a group of undocumented immigrants.
Alleged Las Piasas gang member found in group of undocumented immigrants

Latest News

Warm weather
Sunny and humid.
Warm weather
Warm weather
7 Day Forecast 052123
A Sunnier Hotter Week