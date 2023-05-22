Two Laredoans arrested in Kinny County on smuggling charges

KINNEY COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - Two Laredoans are arrested in Kinney County accused of human smuggling.

Juan Jose Garza Jr., and Alissa Margarita Calderon were caught Saturday, May 13.

Deputies say they were seen on a rural road to pick up some undocumented immigrants in the middle of the night.

Both suspects face three counts of felony smuggling.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.