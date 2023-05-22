Shop Local
Two Laredoans arrested in Kinny County on smuggling charges

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KINNEY COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - Two Laredoans are arrested in Kinney County accused of human smuggling.

Juan Jose Garza Jr., and Alissa Margarita Calderon were caught Saturday, May 13.

Deputies say they were seen on a rural road to pick up some undocumented immigrants in the middle of the night.

Both suspects face three counts of felony smuggling.

For more headlines. click here.

