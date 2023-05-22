Shop Local
Uvalde officials hold press conference ahead of mass shooting anniversary

Day of the Dead Altar honors Uvalde victims
Day of the Dead Altar honors Uvalde victims(KGNS)
By CNN
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
UVALDE, TX (KGNS) - City leaders in Uvalde held a news conference on Monday just two days ahead of Wednesday’s one year anniversary of the school shooting at Robb Elementary School.

A gunman killed 19 children and two teachers last year.

Authorities killed the gunman more than an hour after he began his shooting rampage.

The city’s mayor said May 24 will be a difficult day.

No city activities will take place this week and the city council will not hold its weekly meeting to allow residents a chance to reflect on what happened and grieve in private.

The continuing probe underlines the lasting fallout over Texas’ deadliest school shooting and how the days after the attack were marred by authorities giving inaccurate and conflicting accounts about efforts made to stop a teenage gunman armed with an AR-style rifle.

The investigation has run parallel to a new wave of public anger in the U.S. over gun violence, renewed calls for stricter firearm regulations and legal challenges over authorities in Uvalde continuing to withhold public records related to the shooting and the police response.

