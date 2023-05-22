Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Vehicle chase reported in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A possible car chase is reported in south Laredo shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

According to witnesses, it was a single vehicle chase that ended near Sierra Vista and Ejido.

Several people were seen exiting from a vehicle and fleeing the scene; at the same time, a nearby school was letting out students for the day.

No word on injuries or what lead to the chase.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead Saturday night at the intersection of Monterrey and Guerrero.
Laredo Police reports city’s fourth homicide of 2023
Accident reported in north Laredo
Accident reported in north Laredo
Laredo Police investigating city’s latest homicide
Laredo Police investigating city’s latest homicide
Swim sessions cost $30 per person and are open to children up to adults.
Swimming lessons starting soon at City of Laredo
Found in a group of undocumented immigrants.
Alleged Las Piasas gang member found in group of undocumented immigrants

Latest News

Vehicle chase reported in south Laredo
Vehicle thefts down in Laredo, according to LPD Auto Theft Task Force
Laredo Police investigating city’s latest homicide
Webb County Commissioners evaluate department directors