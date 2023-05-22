Vehicle chase reported in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A possible car chase is reported in south Laredo shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

According to witnesses, it was a single vehicle chase that ended near Sierra Vista and Ejido.

Several people were seen exiting from a vehicle and fleeing the scene; at the same time, a nearby school was letting out students for the day.

No word on injuries or what lead to the chase.

