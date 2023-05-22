Vehicle thefts down in Laredo, according to LPD Auto Theft Task Force

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo, once notorious as the most unsafe city for stolen vehicles in 2009, has experienced a transformation over the years.

According to the Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force, the numbers have dropped significantly since 2018 thanks to the community’s response to the warnings and advice provided by law enforcement.

Investigator Gina Gonzalez believes drivers have taken precautions by removing their car keys, locking their doors, and promptly reporting any suspicious activity.

As graduation season approaches, the Laredo Police Department urges the public to remain vigilant and not leave valuable items visible inside their vehicles.

“We have seen that there is more breaking of the windows now because even though the cars are being locked, we do see that they’re leaving items behind that are valuable,” said Gonzalez.

The open lines of communication that the police department maintains with local, state, and federal agencies have also played a vital role in combating vehicle theft.

