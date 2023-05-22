Warm weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning , we had a nice rainy weekend cool at times but today is a different story.

This morning cloudy with hazy skies and warm in the upper 60s.

Sunny and warmer in the afternoon , around 4pm temps are expected to be in the 90s.

Warm and humid night with mostly clear skies a low near 72.

The weather forecast for this week seems quiet no chances of rain, only sunny skies , warm temps and humid conditions .

The warmest days Wednesday and Thursday highs in the upper 90s.

Nights will continue to be on the warm side temperatures in the 70s.

Have a great day and stay cool.

