Warm weather

Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning , we had a nice rainy weekend cool at times but today is a different story.
This morning cloudy with hazy skies and warm in the upper 60s.
Sunny and warmer in the afternoon , around 4pm temps are expected to be in the 90s.
Warm and humid night with mostly clear skies a low near 72.
The weather forecast for this week seems quiet no chances of rain, only sunny skies , warm temps and humid conditions .
The warmest days Wednesday and Thursday highs in the upper 90s.
Nights will continue to be on the warm side temperatures in the 70s.
Have a great day and stay cool.
