Crank up the AC
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning hazy skies , warm and south easterly breezy in the 70s.
This afternoon hot and humid with sunny skies a high near 96 but really feeling like the triple digits.
Make sure you cover up , wear a hat , apply sunblock and stay hydrated are UV index value this afternoon and for the next couple of days will be at 11 extreme.
A warm and humid night with mostly clear skies a low near 73.
Quiet weather remains in the forecast with summer feeling days , highs ranging in the low to upper 90s , south easterly winds and sunny skies.
Memorial day weekend slight chance of showers and thunderstorms pop up with a continuation of warm temps.
Have a great day and stay cool.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.