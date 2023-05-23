Crank up the AC

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning hazy skies , warm and south easterly breezy in the 70s.

This afternoon hot and humid with sunny skies a high near 96 but really feeling like the triple digits.

Make sure you cover up , wear a hat , apply sunblock and stay hydrated are UV index value this afternoon and for the next couple of days will be at 11 extreme.

A warm and humid night with mostly clear skies a low near 73.

Quiet weather remains in the forecast with summer feeling days , highs ranging in the low to upper 90s , south easterly winds and sunny skies.

Memorial day weekend slight chance of showers and thunderstorms pop up with a continuation of warm temps.

Have a great day and stay cool.

