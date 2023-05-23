Fernando Salinas Community center receives new county vans

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Webb County Community Center received a new set of wheels that will help provide transportation to residents in need.

On Tuesday morning, Webb County Commissioner for Precinct Four Ricardo Jaime held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new county vans.

The county is replacing its old 2008 vans with new 2023 models that will help residents who frequent the Fernando Salinas Community Center.

The community center has been providing several programs to elderly residents such as Zumba and ESL classes.

Jaime said this will allow residents without transportation to be able to take part in these programs and be able to get to other places.

“We also see that other community centers have the ability to go ahead and take their participants to different activities within town and La Basilica de San Juan right, so the idea is to go ahead and have them exposed with our local zoo and museums and start trying to give them a better quality of life for the participants,” said Jaime.

The vehicles will also be used to take elderly residents to restaurants and even trips to the movies.

The vans are able to fit 15 passengers.

