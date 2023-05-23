Shop Local
Grant money to provide UISD students with swimming lessons

By Christian Del Rio
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are a few days from summer vacation and many students around Laredo are ready to make a splash, but some of them might not know how to swim. That’s why the family of the previous president of the United Independent School District (UISD) Board of Trustees provided a grant to help out some of them.

On Tuesday, May 23, the Summers-Sames family provided a grant to help 100 UISD students with free swimming lessons at this year’s UISD Summer Swimming program.

Robert Summers, son of Carroll E. Summers, said it’s important that UISD students take the opportunity to learn how to swim. “My father was very big on teaching people how to swim. He tried to drown-proof them and that was one of his main goals in life. So everybody needs to learn how to swim and he always had a joke: the two things that you need to know are that you need to learn how to swim and you need to learn how to read, and if you couldn’t read the sign that says ‘no swimming’ then you knew how to swim,” said Summers.

UISD has several instructors trained by the Red Cross and the National Swim America program created by professional swim coaches.

