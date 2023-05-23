Laredo family voices concern after third accident at the corner of their home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Deeply concerned, a family in south Laredo is voicing their uneasiness following an alarming incident involving a high-speed chase in their community.

According to the family, this marks the third time an accident in the area causes damage to their property.

The reported incident took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, May 22, when witnesses saw a high-speed chase involving state troopers. The chase came to an end at the corner of Sierra Vista and Ejido with the vehicle crashing into a family’s fence and several individuals seen fleeing from the vehicle.

Of particular concern to one mother is the fact that the incident happened near a school during the time when students are being released for the day.

Councilmember for District 1, Gilbert Gonzalez said, ”There’s a traffic light coming in Sierra Vista and Ejido pretty soon, but you see, traffic is not the problem. Traffic is a problem, but now, chases have become a new problem, a modern problem that did not exist before.” Despite the promise of a traffic light installation, the mother suggests the implementation of speed bumps as an alternative solution, pointing to the lack of respect drivers in the area show towards road signage.

As investigations into the recent chase continue, authorities have yet to release information on the circumstances leading to the pursuit.

