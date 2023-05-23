Laredo Police continue to investigate latest homicide of 26-year-old man

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The investigation into the city’s fourth homicide continues as Laredo Police investigate the final moments leading up to the death of Rigoberto Santana, 26.

The incident was reported on Saturday night at around 10 p.m. when Laredo Police received a call about a man who was unresponsive at the intersection of Monterrey Ave. and Guerrero St.

When first responders arrived, they found a man identified as Santana dead at the scene.

A few feet away, was another man who was also found in critical condition.

Police are still going over some of their findings to see if both cases are somehow connected.

No arrests have been made and a person of interest has not been named at this time but authorities say they are following up on some potential leads.

