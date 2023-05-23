LISD and UISD prepare for end of classes, graduation ceremonies

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It is the day many seniors and some juniors have been waiting for as the countdown is underway for graduation.

For the thousands of parents and students, there are a couple of rules to know before these commencement ceremonies.

For Laredo Independent School District (LISD), the last day of classes is Wednesday, May 24. LISD has said students are not allowed to bring their backpacks, only their Chromebooks as instruction continues even to the last day of school.

As for the United Independent School District (UISD), the last day of classes for students is Thursday, May 25. UISD announced on Monday, May 22, that students are not allowed to bring backpacks for this last week of school.

When it comes to graduation, LISD will hold graduations all day Thursday, May 25, and Friday morning, May 26. UISD will have their graduations on Friday night, May 26, and all day on Saturday, May 27.

If you are a family member or student, remember you have to abide by the rules of the Sames Auto Arena. Some safety restrictions include no food or drinks, no balloons, no selfie sticks or tripods, no posters, and no strollers. As for the bag policy, only clear totes are allowed and no bigger than 12 x 12 inches. Small clutches with straps are also allowed.

LISD said students are not allowed to bring anything with them to their seats beside their proper attire.

Laredoans should expect heavier traffic by Loop 20 and surrounding areas on those days.

Doors open one hour before each graduation ceremony.

