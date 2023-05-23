Shop Local
LISD unveils new JROTC building

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday LISD opened its doors to their new JROTC building.

In the heart of Laredo, the building is located at Nixon High School.

It offers several amenities to the students including a shooting range, a weight room area and even a full laundry room.

The $2.5 million building was designed by the LISD Construction Department and Cavazos Architects.

Board member Rick Garza said this is latest upgrade for the district.

“We have a saying here, that our kids are second to none, if we’re going to do something we’re going to do it right,” said Garza. “This new generation of students have nothing but the best, because they deserve it. And they’ve been performing at a high level, probably higher than at my time. The students at LISD are performing very, very well, and we just don’t want to leave any stone unturned and give them the opportunity to follow their goals and their dreams.”

The Nixon High School ROTC is under the direction of Lieutenant Colonel Bennie Feagan.

He said the building will help the cadets who are part of the program.

