Man arrested after allegedly shooting at teens who were fighting, police say

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, May 22, a man allegedly shot a firearm after a group of teens reportedly fought in northwest Laredo.

Laredo Police say they responded to a call about a person being shot near 200 Flathead Circle. The patient was taken to a hospital where police later confirmed the victim was not shot but assaulted. Reports say a group of teenagers was fighting when Trevino allegedly discharged a gun toward the teens.

After an investigation, police found casings at the scene. Investigators later arrested 36-year-old Jose Alonzo Trevino, Jr. in connection to the crime. He was taken to Webb County Jail. He is now facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No more injuries have been reported. The investigation remains ongoing.

