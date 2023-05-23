Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at teens who were fighting, police say

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, May 22, a man allegedly shot a firearm after a group of teens reportedly fought in northwest Laredo.

Laredo Police say they responded to a call about a person being shot near 200 Flathead Circle. The patient was taken to a hospital where police later confirmed the victim was not shot but assaulted. Reports say a group of teenagers was fighting when Trevino allegedly discharged a gun toward the teens.

After an investigation, police found casings at the scene. Investigators later arrested 36-year-old Jose Alonzo Trevino, Jr. in connection to the crime. He was taken to Webb County Jail. He is now facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No more injuries have been reported. The investigation remains ongoing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle chase reported in south Laredo
Vehicle chase reported in south Laredo
Accident reported in north Laredo
Accident reported in north Laredo
Laredo Police investigating city’s latest homicide
Laredo Police investigating city’s fourth homicide
A man was found dead Saturday night at the intersection of Monterrey and Guerrero.
Laredo Police reports city’s fourth homicide of 2023
Number of overdose deaths in Laredo
Laredo Police continue to see an increase in overdose related deaths

Latest News

LISD unveils new JROTC building
LISD unveils new JROTC building
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at teens who were fighting
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at teens who were fighting
Tire clean-up campaign underway for Webb County
Tire clean-up campaign underway for Webb County
Graduation
Upcoming Graduation Schedule for LISD and UISD