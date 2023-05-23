Multiple vehicle crash reported on Cuatro Vientos Blvd.

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on a busy Laredo highway Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at around 8 a.m. on Cuatro Vientos near Highway 359.

According to a witness at least four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Laredo Police, paramedics and DPS were seen assessing the damages and assisting those involved in the crash.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.