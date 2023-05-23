Shop Local
Nixon Mustang signs with Huston Tillotson University

By Ryan Bailey
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was another day for letter of intent signing at Nixon as one of its multiple sport athletes put pen to paper.

Alexis Aldana had the chance that every athlete dreams of, getting to put ink on a national letter of intent to play at Huston Tillotson University up in Austin.

The Mustang was a key piece in the football team’s success but it’s on the soccer field where he drew the attention of the Rams coaching staff.

He’d find the back of the net eight times as a senior while assisting on numerous other Nixon goals helping them to a second-place finish in district and earning Aldana a share of the offensive player of the year award.

Now he’s ready to showcase his skills at the next level and eager to get started.

“It’s a huge blessing, I mean all the hard work I’ve put in since I was three is paying off and I’m just excited to put laredo on the map and hopefully compete because that’s what I love to do,” said Aldana. “Whether it’s in football or soccer, I love to compete and be the best. I know I’m going to go over there as a new man and be hungry for everything and hopefully win a championship and eventually come back.”

A huge congratulations to Aladana and his family on this big day in both Alexis’ academic and athletic journey.

