Ryan Elementary teacher named as KGNS Teacher of the Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the school year comes to an end, KGNS continues to find teachers making great strides in the classroom, including the Teacher of the Month for May.

This month’s first honoree is a 1st-grade teacher at Ryan Elementary. Diana Wico has been teaching for 13 years and with a whopping 63 nominations, her dedication to her students is clearly evident.

As a published author, Ms. Wico shares her passion for writing with her students. It’s a love for the craft she says will stay with you throughout your life. “If you can know how to use that knowledge, that personal experience, and additional creative stories and put it into writing, that’s just sharing whatever knowledge you have to the world. I just really do believe in writing and reading as the foundation to communicate yourself,” said Ms. Wico.

As Teacher of the Month, Ms. Wico was awarded $250 to use as she pleases, a gift basket, and donuts for her students courtesy of the Joey Tellez Law Office.

The KGNS Teacher of the Month program recognizes two teachers per month. On Wednesday, May 23, the second recipient for the month of May will be announced.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.