Seasonably Hot Temperatures Next Several Days

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very warm dry desert airmass lies above our humid gulf air. This acts as a lid on rising air, cumulus are able to form, but remain small, do not grow tall. The next shower chance will be Sunday night and Monday as waves in the upper level wind flow may be sufficient to overcome the cap of warm air above. Temperatures will remain seasonably hot.

