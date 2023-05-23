Shop Local
Seasonably Hot Temperatures Next Several Days

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very warm dry desert airmass lies above our humid gulf air. This acts as a lid on rising air, cumulus are able to form, but remain small, do not grow tall. The next shower chance will be Sunday night and Monday as waves in the upper level wind flow may be sufficient to overcome the cap of warm air above. Temperatures will remain seasonably hot.

For more headlines. click here.

Vehicle chase reported in south Laredo
Accident reported in north Laredo
Laredo Police investigating city’s latest homicide
Multiple vehicle crash reported on Cuatro Vientos Blvd.
A man was found dead Saturday night at the intersection of Monterrey and Guerrero.
Warm to hot with humid conditions.
Crank up the AC
