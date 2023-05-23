Tire clean-up campaign underway for Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A tire clean-up campaign is currently underway.

From Monday, May 22 until Wednesday, May 24, you can drop off your old tires at the following locations: Centenarios, Wawi Tijerina Parkway, and Webb County Self-Help Center, all of them located on Highway 359.

County Commissioner, Rosaura “Wawi” Tijerina said that tossing your old tires away helps reduce any mosquitoes hanging in your backyard. “If you have tires laying around and it rains, it brings mosquitoes, it breathes other types of bacteria that we need to eliminate and that’s why we are asking people to cooperate with us and bring out those tires so that we can stop any type of danger to the public,” said Tijerina.

Commissioner Tijerina said no other trash is allowed to be tossed into the bins. She adds any tires placed out after May 24 will not be accepted.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.